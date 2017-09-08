Huge earthquake strikes off Mexico's southern coast

People gather on a street after an earthquake hit Mexico City.

A powerful earthquake is shaking Mexico's capital, causing people to flee swaying buildings and knocking out lights to part of the city.

The US Geological Survey said the earthquake had a magnitude of 8.0 and its epicentre was 102 miles west of Tapachula in southern Chiapas state. It had a depth of 35km.

Even in distant Mexico City, the quake was felt so strongly that frightened residents gathered in the streets in the dark, fearing buildings would collapse.

More to follow