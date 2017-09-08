Advert
Friday, September 8, 2017, 07:30

Huge earthquake strikes off Mexico's southern coast

People gather on a street after an earthquake hit Mexico City.

People gather on a street after an earthquake hit Mexico City.

A powerful earthquake is shaking Mexico's capital, causing people to flee swaying buildings and knocking out lights to part of the city.

The US Geological Survey said the earthquake had a magnitude of 8.0 and its epicentre was 102 miles west of Tapachula in southern Chiapas state. It had a depth of 35km.

Even in distant Mexico City, the quake was felt so strongly that frightened residents gathered in the streets in the dark, fearing buildings would collapse.

More to follow

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Lidl apologises for removing crosses...

  2. Hurricane Irma tears a deadly path...

  3. Watch: Hurricane Irma batters St Martin...

  4. Eastern Europe must accept its share of...

  5. Watch: North Korea celebrates the...

  6. Woman loses paternity claim against...

  7. Pope Francis gets big, enthusiastic...

  8. UN mulls oil embargo on N.Korea, textile...

  9. Britain considers tough curbs on EU...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 08-09-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed