Pharmacies open today
9am to noon
Collis Williams Pharmacy, 15, Republic Street, Valletta (2122 6281);
Vivien Pharmacy, Patri Magri Street, Marsa (2122 1701);
Brown’s Pharmacy, 82, Victory Street, Qormi (2149 9697);
Brown’s Pharmacy 32, Fleur-de-Lys Road, Birkirkara (2148 8884);
Deby’s Pharmacy, 1, Quarries Square, Msida (2122 7920);
Spiżerija Kappara, Żbibu Lane, San Ġwann (2138 1776);
Victor’s Pharmacy, 9, Tower Road, Sliema (2133 0352);
M4 Pharmacy, Railway Street, Attard (2143 6531);
St Mary Pharmacy, 14, Rotunda Square, Mosta (2143 3833);
St Simon Pharmay, 8, Islets Promenade, Buġibba (2157 1649);
De Paola Pharmacy, 36, Antoine De Paule Square, Paola (2182 6408);
Milia’s Pharmacy, 73, Cottonera Road, Vittoriosa (2760 0126);
Polymer Pharmacy, Xgħajra Road, Żabbar (2167 6263);
Gerada Pharmacy, 46, Mater Boni Consiglii Street, Żejtun (2180 6009);
Kirkop Pharmacy, 9, Parish Street, Kirkop (2168 2028);
Tal-Grazzja Pharmacy, Franġisk Farrugia Street, Żebbuġ (2146 2068);
Nova Pharmacy, 142, College Street, Rabat (2145 4247);
Palm Pharmacy, 2, Palm Street, Victoria, (2156 6170);
Pisani Pharmacy, New Building, Sannat Road, Sannat (2156 4447).
■ The pharmacy at the Malta International Airport is open from 8am till 10pm.
■ The Mosta, Paola and Floriana Health Centres are open for emergencies 24 hours, seven days a week. The Gżira Health Centre is also open for emergencies (cases requiring urgent medical attention) between 8am and 5pm and a nursing service is available between 8am and 8pm on Sundays and public holidays.
■ The public should attend the health centre of their catchment area. Persons without an identity card will not be attended to.
Blood donation
■ The mobile blood donation unit will be available today at PAMA Shopping Village, Mosta, between 8.30am and 1pm. If you feel healthy, kindly get your ID Card and donate blood.
