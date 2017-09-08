Advert
The sixth edition of Swieqi Festival, which celebrates arts, culture and sports, is being organised  this weekend by the Swieqi Local council together with Birth Studios.

This year’s programme features established musicians and as well upcoming performers, including students from the Joshua De Cadenéx Mad About The Voice Vocal School.

The highlight of this year’s event is a gig by the UK’s top Beatles tribute band, The Fab Beatles.

Formed in 1991, The Fab Beatles have risen through hard work and dedication to be one of the most sought-after Beatles tribute bands in the world today, with concerts all over the UK, Europe, Middle East and the Americas.

The band will be closing the festival on Sunday evening.

Incorporated in this year’s event is a sports fest, which will include a five-kilometre run, a five-kilometre walk and a 1.3-kilometre fun run.

On Sunday, students from the Malta Medical Students Association will be offering free health checks, blood glucose checks, blood pressure checks and BMI checks.

The students will also be encouraging the public to donate blood and register for the organ donors card.

The festival starts today at 6pm at the Swieqi Civic Centre, Swieqi. For more information, visit the Swieqi Fest 2017 Facebook page.

