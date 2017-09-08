Advert
Friday, September 8, 2017, 06:25

Field day for rowers

The national regatta is being held today as part of the Victory Day celebrations. The regatta traces its history to the Middle Ages and in times past was a celebratory gathering across the Grand Harbour to celebrate Malta’s victories during the Great Siege of 1565 and World War II.

Vantage points along the Grand Harbour serve as a backdrop to the sleek and colourful Maltese boats. Rowing teams from Birżebbuġa, Cospicua, Marsa, Senglea, Vittoriosa and Valletta will participate in a number of races, all aiming to win the most points to get hold of the shield.

The national regatta is organised by the Għaqda Regatta Nazzonali and the Malta Rowing Federation  in collaboration with the Malta Sports Council.

The event is being held today at the Grand Harbour and starts at 1pm.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Għar Dalam night tour

  2. Announcements

  3. Glitch returns

  4. International Theatre Festival

  5. MADC’s one-act plays

  6. Pharmacies open today

  7. Feasts today

  8. Swieqi Festival

  9. Commemoration at Fort St Angelo

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 08-09-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed