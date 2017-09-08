Field day for rowers

The national regatta is being held today as part of the Victory Day celebrations. The regatta traces its history to the Middle Ages and in times past was a celebratory gathering across the Grand Harbour to celebrate Malta’s victories during the Great Siege of 1565 and World War II.

Vantage points along the Grand Harbour serve as a backdrop to the sleek and colourful Maltese boats. Rowing teams from Birżebbuġa, Cospicua, Marsa, Senglea, Vittoriosa and Valletta will participate in a number of races, all aiming to win the most points to get hold of the shield.

The national regatta is organised by the Għaqda Regatta Nazzonali and the Malta Rowing Federation in collaboration with the Malta Sports Council.

The event is being held today at the Grand Harbour and starts at 1pm.