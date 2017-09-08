Commemoration at Fort St Angelo
The chapel at Fort St Angelo in Vittoriosa is today celebrating the feast of Our Lady of Nativity and also commemorating Malta’s victory in the Great Siege.
The commemoration starts with Holy Mass celebrated by the St Lawrence Chapter at 10am followed by the blessing of the fort’s cemetery.
