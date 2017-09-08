Announcements

MICALLEF JUDGE. On September 6, ROSA, beloved widow of Raymond Judge, aged 97, passed away peacefully at St Catherine’s Home, Attard, surrounded by her loving family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her sad loss her treasured children Igor and Tanya, Igor’s wife Judith, and Tanya’s husband Ian Lowson, her adored grandchildren, Helen, Alastair, Emma, James, Henry and Katherine, and her great-grandchildren, Lucinda, Amelia, Cecelia, Benedict, William, Sapphire, Tirso and Kintyre, her brothers, Edwin, Louis and his wife Gloria, her sister-in-law Mariuccia, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated tomorrow, Saturday, September 9, at 9am at Attard parish church, followed by interment at Qrendi cemetery. Donations, if desired, may be sent to St Catherine’s Home, Attard. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AZZOPARDI – ALFRED. In ever loving memory of a beloved husband, father and grandfather, today the 20th anniversary of his demise. Always fondly remembered with love in the thoughts and prayers of his wife Maria Stella, his daughters Josette, Alexandra and Daria, in-laws and grandchildren. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

BONELLO. In loving memory of CARMELINA (Lina) and RICHARD A. who passed away on September 8, 2008 and September 12, 1993 respectively. Dearly missed by their daughters Sylvia and Dorothy and their families. Lord, grant them eternal rest.

CARUANA – MARIA. In loving memory of a dearly beloved mother and grandmother, today being the fourth anniversary of her demise. Sadly missed by her son Peter and family.

FELLS. Cherished memories of IAN, today being the ninth anniversary of his demise. Always in our hearts and prayers. Sadly missed by his wife Marjut, his daughter Christine, her husband Wayne and his granddaughter Chloe, his brother Michael and his wife Karin and his nephew Simon. Remember him in your thoughts and prayers.

GALEA. In ever loving memory of BARBARA ANNE, née Douthwaite, on the 46th anniversary of her demise.

Those we love don’t go away

They walk beside us every day

Unseen, unheard but always near

Still loved, still missed and held so dear.

Forever in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. Yvonne, Christina, Adrian and Sarah, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

MIZZI – BERTIE. In loving memory of a beloved husband, father and grandfather on the second anniversary of his passing. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by Elda, Alec, Bernie and Stephie. The 12.15pm Mass said on Sunday, September 10, at St Julian’s parish church, will be celebrated in his memory.

SATARIANO – GEORGE. In loving memory of a dear father, today the anniversary of his passing away. Always in our prayers, James and Oriel.

SATARIANO. In ever loving memory of my dear father GEORGE, today the 52nd anniversary of his passing away. Always in my thoughts and prayers. Anna.

SATARIANO. In loving memory of GEORGE on the 52nd anniversary of his passing away. In our thoughts and prayers, Jo Jo, Angela, Patrick and Rebekah.

SATARIANO – GEORGE. In loving memory of a dear grandfather on the anniversary of his passing away. May he rest in peace, Louise and Francis.

VELLA – VINCENT. Treasured memories of my beloved brother on the third anniversary of his demise. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Charles and family.