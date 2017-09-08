Massive development in Siġġiewi

A petition doing the rounds is objecting to government’s decision to impose a large-scale development in Siġġiewi, on public land that touches with Triq it-Tabib Nikol Zammit, Triq l-Imdina and Triq Dun Manwel Zammit.

This development consists of more than 80 residential units and other facilities.

The petition, backed by the Siġġiewi local council, insists the development will have a negative impact on the locality and its residents. Among the problems generated by such development are traffic congestion and parking problems.

Parliamentary Secretary for Social Housing Roderick Galdes insists the project in-cludes substantial parking slots but fails to say it will provide less parking spaces than the number of vehicles the development will generate, once completed.

Through this petition, we are asking the government to revise its decision and reduce the number of units, include more facilities that may be used by our community and provide an open space to be enjoyed by families. Additionally, the local council will be organising a public meeting on this development on Wednesday at 6pm in Dun Manwel Zammit Street.

I met the parliamentary secretary and expressed my council’s and the residents’ disappointment that this large-scale deve-lopment was being imposed on the locality and without prior consultation.

These projects need to be well planned and their impact measured

Galdes, who, incidentally, hails from the sixth electoral district that includes Siġġiewi, was not forthcoming.

When asked to guarantee the project will not have negative effects on the area and its residents, he did not provide a satisfactory reply and never offered such a guarantee or addressed our concerns. Instead, the parliamentary secretary is saying he made changes to the plans after consulting the council and residents. This was not the case.

The meeting with Galdes was requested by myself as mayor after I was informed that works were to begin on site.

At that meeting, and in subsequent press releases, I offered the parliamentary secretary our cooperation to discuss with the Siġġiewi residents and the community better use of this land.

So far, he has not accepted our offer and insinuates that arguments made by the council and the community are based on a ‘not in my backyard approach’.

Residents have expressed their anger at such a reaction and communicated their disapproval during a meeting organised by the local council in recent weeks.

The council is not against projects for a social purpose. However, these need to be well planned and impacts measured. When a project of this scale is imposed on a small, quaint village like Siġġiewi you are bound to have problems. Indeed, one cannot impose so many residential units and other facilities and expect things to run smoothly.

If the government decides to ignore the Siġġiewi residents’ plight for common sense to prevail, this village will house a large amount of residential units planned by the government, as there are plans for another social housing project close to this site. The council will persist with its appeal that such projects be developed in a sustainable manner.

As mayor, I am determined to remain close to the people and represent them to the best of my ability.

Siġġiewi residents are communicating a clear message. The government is expected to set an example. I therefore appeal, once again, to the parliamentary secretary to reconsider such projects, consult with the community and turn them into an opportunity for sustainable development that will benefit and not burden residents.

Alessia Psaila Zammit is mayor of Siġġiewi.