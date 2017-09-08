Watch: Flooding in Xlendi leaves locals in the soup

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Water streams down Xlendi valley towards the sea.

A car is towed to safety as it inches towards the sea.

Heavy downpours have left Xlendi residents and visitors wading through several inches of water, as a river of brown runoff rushes down Xlendi valley.

Video shot by a Times of Malta reader shows water streaming down towards the sea, with the pretty seaside town looking almost unrecognisable in the muddy gloom.

The rushing water carried one car right to the beach, where it teetered close to the water. A group of people managed to tow the car up towards safety using a pick-up truck, prompting onlookers to burst into applause.

Waters also pushed a parked car forward, bumping it up against another parked vehicle, an eyewitness said.

Xlendi's flooding problems are well-documented, and experts have been calling for stormwater plans to prevent the popular seaside town from being overwhelmed by water at the first sight of rain for years.

Spotted something worth sharing? Send your photos or videos to [email protected]