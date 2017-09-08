Today's front pages

These are the main stories featured in today's newspapers.

Times of Malta reports that the days of the Marsa migrant open centre are numbered

and all residents will soon be relocated to Ħal Far in line with an electoral pledge by the

Labour Party. The second story says rowers taking part in the Victory Day regatta fear that problems in training safely in Grand Harbour could threaten the future of the traditional event.

L-orizzont quotes Minister Helena Dalli speaking during a General Workers' Union seminar expressing her disagreement that women are forced to wear skirts as part of their uniform. It also reports Education Minister Evarist Bartolo saying Malta should aim to be one of the best countries in the education sector.

The Malta Independent reports a former manager of the Marsa open centre saying that the police raids on migrants in Marsa would not solve anything. It also carries a large picture of the two men suspected of carrying out the Cospicua parish church theft.

In-Nazzjon also gives prominence to the story of the two men being taken to court with the main story saying that a couple had been arraigned with abusing their own two young children.