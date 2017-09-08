Advert
Friday, September 8, 2017, 12:52 by Claire Caruana

No bail for men arrested on cannabis boat

File photo

File photo

Two of the three men arrested for being on a boat carrying 70kg of cannabis pleaded not guilty to the charges but were denied bail.

The discovery was made late on Wednesday evening as the boat was entering Għadira Bay in a joint operation by the police and the Armed Forces of Malta.

Michael Aquilina, 44, and Greta Grassi, 22, were both charged with being in possession of the drug as well as assisting others in trafficking the cannabis.

Mr Aquilina was also charged with relapsing.

Inspector Frank Anthony Tabone told the court that the pair were part of a drug ring and that the investigations were still underway.

Magistrate Joe Mifsud, who presided, accepted the request and both were denied bail.

Home Affairs Minister Michael Farrugia said yesterday that they were caught 'red-handed'.

Legal aid Josette Sultana appeared for Mr Aquilina while Ms Grassi was assisted by lawyer Gianluca Caruana Curran.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Nude couple who took compromising...

  2. Adrian Delia: Co-option to parliament is...

  3. Delia has ‘solid financial plan’ to...

  4. Two trucks and a Jaguar force road...

  5. 70kg of cannabis resin found on a boat...

  6. UK contractor surprised by Malta's...

  7. Hunters and parliamentary secretary...

  8. Attard traffic problem to be tackled next

  9. Three dead tuna a day being found

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 08-09-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed