No bail for men arrested on cannabis boat

File photo

Two of the three men arrested for being on a boat carrying 70kg of cannabis pleaded not guilty to the charges but were denied bail.

The discovery was made late on Wednesday evening as the boat was entering Għadira Bay in a joint operation by the police and the Armed Forces of Malta.

Michael Aquilina, 44, and Greta Grassi, 22, were both charged with being in possession of the drug as well as assisting others in trafficking the cannabis.

Mr Aquilina was also charged with relapsing.

Inspector Frank Anthony Tabone told the court that the pair were part of a drug ring and that the investigations were still underway.

Magistrate Joe Mifsud, who presided, accepted the request and both were denied bail.

Home Affairs Minister Michael Farrugia said yesterday that they were caught 'red-handed'.

Legal aid Josette Sultana appeared for Mr Aquilina while Ms Grassi was assisted by lawyer Gianluca Caruana Curran.