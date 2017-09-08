Monsignor Fortunato Mizzi dies aged 88
Nerik Mizzi's only child has passed away
The only son of former Nationalist Party leader Nerik Mizzi has died aged 88.
Monsignor Fortunato Mizzi passed away of natural causes earlier today while surrounded by friends and family, Net News reported.
Mons. Mizzi, named after his grandfather and PN founder Fortunato Mizzi, spent much of his life in the Valletta residence which his grandfather and father also lived in.
READ: Bice - the woman behind Nerik Mizzi
The St John Street resident was handed to the Fortunato and Nerik Mizzi Foundation on a 30-year emphyteusis in 2015 to be converted into a political museum.
Mon. Mizzi was one of the founders of the Foundation.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.