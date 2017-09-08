Monsignor Fortunato Mizzi dies aged 88

Mons. Mizzi stands between Edric Micallef Figallo (left) and the late President Emeritus Guido de Marco.

The only son of former Nationalist Party leader Nerik Mizzi has died aged 88.

Monsignor Fortunato Mizzi passed away of natural causes earlier today while surrounded by friends and family, Net News reported.

Mons. Mizzi, named after his grandfather and PN founder Fortunato Mizzi, spent much of his life in the Valletta residence which his grandfather and father also lived in.

The St John Street resident was handed to the Fortunato and Nerik Mizzi Foundation on a 30-year emphyteusis in 2015 to be converted into a political museum.

Mon. Mizzi was one of the founders of the Foundation.