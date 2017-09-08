Advert
Friday, September 8, 2017, 21:08

Monsignor Fortunato Mizzi dies aged 88

Nerik Mizzi's only child has passed away

Mons. Mizzi stands between Edric Micallef Figallo (left) and the late President Emeritus Guido de Marco.

Mons. Mizzi stands between Edric Micallef Figallo (left) and the late President Emeritus Guido de Marco.

The only son of former Nationalist Party leader Nerik Mizzi has died aged 88.

Monsignor Fortunato Mizzi passed away of natural causes earlier today while surrounded by friends and family, Net News reported

Mons. Mizzi, named after his grandfather and PN founder Fortunato Mizzi, spent much of his life in the Valletta residence which his grandfather and father also lived in.

READ: Bice - the woman behind Nerik Mizzi

The St John Street resident was handed to the Fortunato and Nerik Mizzi Foundation on a 30-year emphyteusis in 2015 to be converted into a political museum

Mon. Mizzi was one of the founders of the Foundation.

Fortunato and Nerik Mizzi.Fortunato and Nerik Mizzi.
Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Nude couple who took compromising...

  2. Watch: Flooding in Xlendi leaves locals...

  3. Adrian Delia: Co-option to parliament is...

  4. 70kg of cannabis resin found on a boat...

  5. Charged with raping, stalking woman as...

  6. Man accused of raping girl he met on...

  7. Attard traffic problem to be tackled next

  8. Fence put up under crumbling cliff at St...

  9. Intimidation, insults hurled at BirdLife...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 08-09-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed