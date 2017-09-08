Man accused of raping girl he met on Facebook

A 46-year-old man from Swieqi this morning pleaded not guilty to raping a 15-year-old girl while she was in his care.

The court was told that the girl was living with the man, Robert Rodenas, after her mother decided he was fit to care for her. Mr Rodenas had met the girl via Facebook.

Magistrate Joe Mifsud

We cannot build relationships using Facebook and yet we are seeing an increase in such cases - Magistrate Joe Mifsud

The girl reported the rape on Sunday, according to inspector Trevor Micallef, who prosecuted along with inspector Paula Ciantar. Magistrate Joe Mifsud, who presided over the case, warned against excessive use of social media, adding that he was concerned by the number of cases related to social media being heard.

Magistrate Joe Mifsud, who presided over the case, warned against excessive use of social media, adding that he was concerned by the number of cases related to social media being heard.

There is a worrying trend where Facebook and social networking is concerned, the magistrate said, who also referred to a recent homily by the Gozo bishop on the same subject.

“It’s high time we have an educational campaign that educates people about Facebook. If you’re going to have a shower, buying a watch or going abroad, you do not have to inform those on Facebook.

“We cannot build relationships using Facebook and yet we are seeing an increase in such cases. The court is concerned about what is happening,” he said.

No request for bail was made by lawyer Michael Scriha, who appeared for the accused.