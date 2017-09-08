Free event on Wednesday to mark 75th anniversary of George Cross

The destruction in front of St John's co-Cathedral in Valletta.

The 75th anniversary of the awarding of the George Cross and the Santa Marija Convoy will be marked during on Wednesday during a free event at the National War Museum within Fort St Elmo.

Organised by Heritage Malta, the two historical events are well explained at the National War Museum since two halls of the museum are dedicated solely to World War II.

The George Cross was awarded in 1942.

The public award ceremony of the George Cross was held on September 13, 1942 at St George’s Square in Valletta after the arrival of Operation Pedestal. The George Cross was awarded to the Maltese people with a message from King George VI.

Operation Pedestal was launched in August 1942 as the island was on the brink of capitulation. The convoy was under constant attack from air and sea and only four merchant ships and the badly damaged tanker, SS Ohio, entered the Grand Harbour.

These events and other war-related episodes will be explained during guided tours of the World War II section of the National War Museum, including the upper section of the Cavalier, which is not usually open for the general public. Apart from the historical aspect of the Cavalier from the Knights of Malta till World War II, this part of the fort offers breathtaking views over the Grand Harbour and the Marsamxett Harbour.

Archival documents and photographs related to World War II period will also be on display for public viewing. Heritage Malta is inviting the public to come forward with stories, memories and images related to Malta during the war period.

Starting at 6pm and running until 10pm, the event will be free of charge. Entrance will be from the main gate on the granaries.

