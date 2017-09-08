Charged with raping, stalking woman who wanted to end relationship

A 44-year-old Floriana man was this morning charged with raping, stalking and violently attacking a woman who wanted to end their relationship.

The court heard how the man, David Xuereb, would not accept that the secret relationship he had with the victim had come to an end and threatened to tell her partner about the pair’s encounters.

Both the man and the woman were in a relationship with other partners when they started seeing each other.

Inspectors John Spiteri and Jeffrey Scicluna, who prosecuted, told the court that during investigations the police found videos which showed the woman crying and telling the man to stop. The victim, whose name cannot be published by court order, said she was unaware that she was being filmed, the inspectors said.

Magistrate Joe Mifsud, who presided over the case denied Mr Xuereb bail.

In a separate case, Magistrate Mifsud also handed Eli Velichkovikj, Mr Xuereb's first partner, a six-month sentence suspended for two years for threatening to share the footage, when she discovered the secret relationship.

Ms Velichkovikj had been in a relationship with Mr Xuereb for a number of years and had come over to Malta to start a family with him.

She was aware of the relationship and the court heard how in a moment of frustration, she had threatened to share the footage with relatives of the victim.

Legal aid Josette Sultana appeared for Ms Velichovikj, who was also ordered to return home to Macedonia.

Lawyer Stephanie Abela appeared for the accused.