My nanny Raina
I would like to trace some long-lost friends.
I lived in Malta as a child in 1955-1959. My father was in the Royal Marines and we lived in Sacred Heart Avenue, Sliema (Alexandra flats?).
Recently, my mother died and I came across the photos (above) of a young girl (about 16) who used to look after me. I think she lived nearby and her name was Raina (or Reigna).
This October, I will be returning to Malta for the first time since then and, although I know the island will have changed immensely, I am hoping to find Sacred Heart Avenue, the convent and, maybe, even our old block of flats. I am very excited about the whole holiday, even though it is only for a week.
I would truly love to contact and/or meet Raina again. I would be so grateful as she must be in her 70s now.
