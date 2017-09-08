Spartans see off St Andrews

Francisco Marino Clavero since his effort blocked by St Andrews goalkeeper Matthew Calleja Cremona. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Ħamrun Spartans bagged their second win of the season when they beat St Andrews 2-1 at the Centenary Stadium

The Spartans started strongly and on four minutes Arthur picked Francisco Marino Clavero whose low shot was blocked by goalkeeper Matthew Calleja Cremona.

Ħamrun’s pressure finally told on six minutes. They were awarded a free-kick and Marino Clavero’s delivery was nodded by Valerio into the path of Daniel Zerafa who fired the ball home.

The Spartans suffered a blow on 15 minutes when the inspirational Arthur pulled a muscle and was replaced by Julian Galea.

That setback failed to derail Ħamrun who doubled their lead from another free-kick. Thiago Espindola De Paula’s delivery was met by Guilherme and his dipping header had the better of Calleja Cremona.

St Andrews’s first chance came on 42 minutes when Triston Caruana was dispossessed by Martin Davis who played in Kevaun Atkinson whose low shot was blocked by Jake Galea.

St Andrews pulled a goal back on 61 minutes.

Degran Jackson hit a firm drive towards the near post that completely surprised Jake Galea with the ball nestling home via the upright.

Ħamrun tried to respond and on 68 minutes Valerio’s first-time volley flashed wide.

St Andrews stepped up the pressure late on and Jake Galea was alert to keep out Jackson’s shot.

In stoppage time, Jacob Walker should have pulled his team level but fired wide from just inside the area.

Ħamrun Spartans midfielder Guilherme was named as the BOV Player of the match.