Reading is acknowledged as one of the most distinctive practices in human history. It is defined as the study of abstract symbols used to render beliefs, experiences, physical descriptions, theoretical explanations and ideas in books and newspapers, on billboards and even on computer screens.

Many ask whether reading is in crisis, especially among the younger generations at a time when digitalised texts encourage skimming instead of focused attention with a book’s words and ideas. Others fret less about the future of reading. They believe that reading has always been in crisis ever since Socrates spoke disparagingly about the written word because “it undermined memory and confused data with wisdom”.

Recent data on the use of public libraries and evolving trends in book purchasing send mixed messages about our reading habits. While we seem to be earning more, we are spending less on the purchase of printed reading material. Yet, according to NSO data, we are borrowing more books, even if new membership of public libraries is decreasing.

The interpretation of this data could be flawed if it is not supplemented with other realties that are deeply affecting the world of publishing. Technological disruption in media and education have changed the way people search for knowledge in an era where the political, social and technological environment is constantly changing.

Budgetary restraints, the ubiquitous use of computers and other smart technological devices, social media and an increasing screen-based culture have challenged the role that public libraries have had in society. In many western countries, the number of public libraries have closed down while others had to re-invent themselves to remain relevant.

Most libraries in the US and the UK now offer other services besides lending printed books. These include free wireless Internet, e-books and formal and informal technology training. Others offer some kind of social media like Facebook to connect with library users. Some libraries also engage in literacy programmes and story time for children.

As long as our public and school libraries are remodelled to become more comfortable and attractive reading and meeting places, as well as offering a broad range of literary works that can be accessed by different means, they will have a guaranteed future.

Striking the right balance between the old and new ways of accessing written knowledge will always be challenging. Few doubt that modern technology, especially the proliferation of the internet, has encouraged meaningless chatter as well as meaningful dialogue.

There will always be those who nostalgically hang on to the glamour of physical artefact. The dust jackets, the binding, the smell of a new or old book and even misprints will always be too much of a nostalgic experience for many to dismantle their printed book collections.

The experience of browsing in bookshops is difficult to replicate in the world of digitalised text. Brick and mortar bookshops and libraries may find it tough to attract new clients but they will probably continue to exist as the tactile experience of handling a printed book is unique.

The future of reading is safe even if, according to Bloomberg columnist Leonid Bershidsky, the future of books is an enormous digital library in the cloud, where any book could be borrowed.