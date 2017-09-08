New website launched

Sullivan Maritime has launched a new website with improved features: www.sullivanmaritime.com.

For Sullivan Maritime, the goal is to provide visitors an easier way to learn about Sullivan Maritime’s services and also to allow visitors to browse information based on their own choice. The new website is interactive and gives better access to various sections which include useful information about the company’s services.

The news and projects sections highlight the latest development and projects the company has been a part of in order give the visitor an update on activities. New features such as a dedicated ETAs section will give visitors the chance to view the company’s latest vessels and their respective ETA, ETS, terminal and rotation number. The new website also includes a careers section for visitors to see any available vacancies at Sullivan Maritime.

The website contains integrated social media buttons for Facebook, Linkedin and Google Plus.