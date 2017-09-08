Ivan Bartolo

STC Higher Education has appointed Ivan Bartolo as lecturer in the ‘Essentials of Management’ module.

This professional course forms part of an NCC Education qualification equivalent to MQF Level 5. Having founded the highly successful company, 6PM Ltd, and with extensive expertise in the industry, Mr Bartolo will give prospective students a unique opportunity to gain the skills required to start, manage and sustain a successful business.

Covering the principles and functions of management, students will also be taught the key elements of planning, decision-making and the significance of different controls required in an organisation.

The module is scheduled to run from October 16 to November 29, with lessons held every Monday and Wednesday between 6pm and 9pm.

It is certified by Ofqual and carries 7.5 ECTS credits which can be either taken as a stand-alone module or a first step towards an MQF Level 5 Diploma in Business that can eventually lead to an International Business Administration (Hons) Degree with Middlesex University Malta. Spaces are limited. For registration and further details, call 2145 3200.