Watch: The Chinese sexual revolution (ARTE)
In a gynecological clinic in Beijing, Dr Hongli asks her patients uncensored questions about their sex lives.
"Many of them complain about their marital problems," says the sexologist, who also runs a collective workshop dedicated to "happy sex".
The women at these workshops are, or aspire to be, independent and unashamed of their sexuality. They are the Chinese sexual revolution.
