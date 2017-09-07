Watch: North Korea celebrates the success of its sixth nuclear test
North Korea held a massive celebration in Pyongyang yesterday to celebrate its sixth successful nuclear test.
Scientists and technicians joined thousands of people for the event.
The latest blast was said to be 10 times more powerful than previous ones, and N.Korea said it had successfully developed a hydrogen bomb.
