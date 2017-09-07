Advert
Thursday, September 7, 2017, 13:38

Watch: North Korea celebrates the success of its sixth nuclear test

North Korea held a massive celebration in Pyongyang yesterday to celebrate its sixth successful nuclear test.  

Scientists and technicians joined thousands of people for the event.

The latest blast was said to be 10 times more powerful than previous ones, and N.Korea said it had successfully developed a hydrogen bomb. 

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Kate and William win damages over...

  2. Lidl apologises for removing crosses...

  3. Hurricane Irma tears a deadly path...

  4. Facebook takes the next step to monetise...

  5. Watch: 800,000 risk deportation as Trump...

  6. Watch: Hurricane Irma batters St Martin...

  7. UK hatches plans to drive down number of...

  8. $2 million bribe helped Brazil get Rio...

  9. Eastern Europe must accept its share of...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 07-09-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed