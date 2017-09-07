Watch: Hurricane Irma causes devastation in several Carribean islands

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Hurrican Irma left devastation in parts of the Carribean, September 7, 2017. Footage by The Royal Netherlands Navy.

This rough cut video was taken by The Royal Netherlands Navy which said Hurricane Irma caused 'enormous damage' to the Dutch side of Saint Martin Island in the Carribean, and the storm is now causing devastation in several parts of the Carribean.

The navy, which has two ships stationed off the coast of the island, tweeted images gathered by helicopter showing damaged houses, hotels and boats.

French authorities have counted at least eight dead on the French side of the island, but the Dutch government has yet to comment on any Dutch casualties.

It said nine patients at a hospital in the country had been evacuated by Dutch military helicopter.

Sint Maarten is an independent nation within the Kingdom of the Netherlands, with a population of around 40,000.