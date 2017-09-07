Pope Francis gets big, enthusiastic welcome in Colombia

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Thousands upon thousands of people lined the streets of Bogota, Colombia, to welcome Pope Francis late yesterday.

And with no barricades to hold the crowds back, some were able to get up real close and personal.

Supporters say the long wait on the streets was worth it.

"I felt an indescribable emotion that seized my whole heart. I felt something special," one of them said.

The Pope has taken a message of forgiveness to a deeply divided country

Last year the government signed a peace deal with Marxist rebels to end a 50-year war that killed more than 220,000 people.

Now many in Colombia accuse the government of going easy on the rebels.

As part of the deal former members of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia - or FARC - were given an amnesty, and even some seats in Congress.

Pope Francis is expected to urge Colombians to set aside their differences, as he hinted to reporters on his plane.

"Thank you for the work that you will do accompanying me on this trip. This trip is a bit special because it is to help Colombia move forward on the path towards peace," he said.

During his five-day visit, the Pope plans to meet with people whose lives were affected by the violence, and even some former FARC rebels.

But has no plans to meet with any of their leaders.

This is Pope Francis's fifth visit as pontiff to his native Latin America.