MADC’s one-act plays

Five budding directors and a good number of keen actors are taking part in MADC’s One-Act Play Festival.

The first three plays will be staged today and repeated on Saturday and the final two plays presented on Friday will be repeated on Sunday, which will also be the adjudication night. The plays are rated 14+.

Prizes will be given to the best actor, best actress, most promising actor, most promising actress, best director and best production.

The festival is being held from today until Sunday at 7.30pm at the MADC Playhouse in Santa Venera. Doors open at 6.15pm. For bookings, visit www.madc.com.mt, e-mail [email protected] or call on 7777 6232.