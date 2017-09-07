Glitch returns

After last year’s successful debut, Glitch Festival returns for its second edition.

Electronic music enthusiasts from all over the world will converge at Gianpula, where they will listen to house and disco followed by darker, disjointed techno, acid and electro.

Maceo Plex

The festival will feature multiple stages and promises a diverse line-up of deejays including Maceo Plex, Jon Hopkins, Marcel Dettmann, Ben Klock and Recondite.

One of the festival’s highlights will be a rare appearance by Mr G, together with Drexciya-affiliated DJ Stingray, Blawan, Dax J, Legowelt, Vril, Palms Trax, DJ Seinfeld and Jupiter Jax.

On Saturday, there will be a day-time boat party featuring a carefully curated line-up.

Space Dimension Controller, DJ Seinfeld and Jupiter Jax will close off the second edition of the festival.

Glitch Festival is happening today and tomorrow at Gianpula Fields, Rabat, and continues on Saturday with a boat party. For more information, visit www.glitchfestival.com. Tickets are available online at http://tickets.glitchfestival.com.