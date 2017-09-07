Għar Dalam night tour
Heritage Malta is organising another event at Għar Dalam in Birżebbuġa. Titled Għar Dalam għal Frisk, it will feature presentations by John J. Borg, senior curator on natural history, and Paul Portelli, executive curator at Għar Dalam. This will be followed by a moonlight tour of the site and cave.
This event is being held today at 7pm and will be presented in Maltese. Another similar event in English will be held later on this year. For more details, call on 2165 7419.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.