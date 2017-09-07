Advert
Thursday, September 7, 2017, 06:14

Għar Dalam night tour

Heritage Malta is organising another event at Għar Dalam in Birżebbuġa. Titled Għar Dalam għal Frisk, it will feature presentations by John J. Borg, senior curator on natural history, and Paul Portelli, executive curator at Għar Dalam. This will be followed by a moonlight tour of the site and cave.

This event is being held today at 7pm and will be presented in Maltese. Another similar event in English will be held later on this year.  For more details, call on 2165 7419.

