Announcements

ATTARD MONTALTO. On September 5, PAUL, a beloved husband, father and grandfather, aged 90, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his dearest wife Lydia, née Vassallo, his beloved children Martin and Anna, Simon and Jane, Marie Therese and Walter Farrugia, Andrew and Stephanie, and Elizabeth and Edward Darmanin, his treasured grandchildren Petra and Oscar, Luke and Philippa, Timothy and Stefania, Daniel, Edward, Nicholas, Rebecca, Matthew, Maria and Darya, his brother Austin and Marlene, his sister-in-law Marie, his brother-in-law Harry Cachia, nephews and nieces, relatives, friends and his devoted carers Daisy and Carmen. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Thursday, September 7 at 9am for Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 9.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal peace.

CAMILLERI. On September 6, at Mater Dei Hospital, after a short illness, TWANNY of Tarxien, aged 81, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Carmen, his children Martin and his wife Mariella, Caroline, and Brian, his beloved grandchildren Kristie, Beverly, Kim, Jamie, Andreas and Emma, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Thursday, September 7 at 3pm for All Souls church (Tal-Erwieħ), Tarxien, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3.30pm, followed by interment at All Souls Cemetery, Tarxien. Donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ZAMMIT. On September 6, Hilda Maria, née Bonett, widow of Nazzareno, of Sliema, residing in Fgura, aged 84, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Joe and his wife Helen, Bernardette and her husband Bernard Fenech Close, Maria and her husband Philip Mallia, Louis and his wife Mareike, Anton and his wife Madlen, her beloved grandchildren Zoe, Saskia, Jade, Emma, Pia, Rachel, Luana, and Elaine, her brothers and sisters, in-laws, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Friday, September 8 at 8am for Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Fgura, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Those attending the funeral are kindly asked not to wear black. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Special thanks go to all the consultants, doctors and staff of Karin Grech Rehabilitation Hospital, Ward RW4, for their special care and dedication.

In Memoriam

BRAY – ANTHONY. Treasured and unfading memories of a most loving husband, father and grandfather, today the 11th anniversary of his passing away. Deeply loved and remembered by his wife Muriel, his son Malcolm and his wife Graziella and his two granddaughters Francesca and Federica, other relatives and friends. Always in our thoughts and prayers. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

BUSUTTIL – MARION. Today being the third anniversary of her demise. Sadly missed by her son Edward and wife Janika, family and friends.

CARUANA – ARNOLD, died in Miami 7.9.1990. Deeply mourned by Brian and Carol, Francesca and Rowena. Rest in peace.

DELICATA – DANIEL. In our heart your memory lingers, always fond and tender. God pray for us all. Nannu Lino, nanna Margaret and family.

FALZON – CARMELA (Nena), née Bayliss. In treasured memory of a dearest aunt and grandmother, today the 20th anniversary of her death. Sadly missed, always remembered with love and gratitude by Rita, Joe and David.

MERCIECA – Dr ANTOINE MERCIECA. In loving memory of a dear father, grandfather and great-grandfather, today the ninth anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers, much loved and never forgotten, his daughters Felicity, Louise, Sandra, Veronica and their families.

PACE – CARMELO. Cherished memories of an exemplary father on the 29th anniversary of his demise. Sorely missed by his daughters Martes and Tony Falzon, Anna and Sobrero Giosue and grandchildren Dieter, Elyza and Miguel. May he rest in peace.

PARLATO TRIGONA – LINA. Our loving memories of you last forever. Rest in peace. Her children Joe, Tony, Tanya.

SULTANA – Dr WILFRID SULTANA. Treasured and unfading memories of a most loving husband, father and grandfather on the 29th anniversary of his passing away. Sadly missed by his wife Connie, children David, Paul and Annemarie. Kindly remember him in your prayers. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

ZARB MIZZI – EDWARD. Lovingly remembered on his 11th anniversary. His wife Patricia and children Maryclaire and Paolo, Andrew and Lisa, Ali and Victor and granddaughter Valentina. “The Lord is my shepherd, I have everything I need.” Ps 23 vs 1.