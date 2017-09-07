Rethinking politics

It is not easy for those involved in politics to justify their choice to contribute to the political life of their community. Many believe that politics is a dirty game and politicians are only playing the game to line their own pockets.

Sadly, these statements go a long way to denigrating a line of work which is both a vocation and a necessity for a healthy society. These views have been gaining traction, and the need to challenge and engage critically with such views is now crucial.

The Maltese context does not encourage a different attitude. Public life in Malta is often understood as a continuous political struggle. It is viewed as a clash between two opposing camps competing for a wholesale appropriation of resources.

At every level, politics necessitates strategy. Campaigns, by their very nature, depend on strategic decisions and often lead to ‘winners’ and ‘losers’. The ‘winner takes all’ attitude leads to a cynical form of politics. No one can remain indifferent, since the appropriation of resources will affect their distribution.

The political future of the country and the personal destiny of the individual are perceived to be intertwined. In post-colonial Malta, many believe politicians are their only guarantee of progress and a better standard of living. Politics arouses strong, passionate feelings, and loyalty is handsomely rewarded.

This model is not sustainable. Over an extended period, it breeds cynicism and weakens the rule of law. The politician is loved and hated in equal measure, politics becomes a necessary evil, and public office is seen as a tool for patronage and influence. Rather than rebel against such a system, the electorate may encourage it.

There is no doubt that politics can be a conduit to sleaze and corruption. Power (or the promise of power) can have a corrupting effect on individuals. The recurring stories of impropriety are punctuated by those of individuals who choose political expediency over principle. When politicians and voters collude to propagate this system, politics does indeed begin to appear murky.

However, politics is as dirty as we allow it to be. It is a collective exercise as much as an individual choice. Politicians are only successful if voters enable and consent to their success.

If we are displeased with how things have evolved, we must question whether we’ve had any role in shaping the scenario.

Beyond the power games, there exists a nobler side to politics. Politics can also be a vocation – a calling to public life and a service towards the common good. Many dedicated and competent individuals give up their time and money to run for public office and serve their constituents. Such politicians can be found in all parties and at all levels of governance; from the House of Representatives right down to the Local Administrative Committees.

Nonetheless, politics cannot be reduced to participation in political structures. The increasing number of NGOs, the ever-growing avenues for advocacy and the opportunities to volunteer are creating viable alternatives to participation in public life.

The need for a more pragmatic approach to politics is often taken to extremes. Pragmatism often replaces principle and vision. Idealism is denigrated, and values are seen as being malleable. In doing so, a great injustice has been done to the political vocation. The perception that politics is a dirty game does not come from excessive idealism but from a general lack of it.

Within this scenario, politics needs to be rethought. A greater emphasis should be placed on its vocational aspect and the values of integrity and honesty which are so central to the exercise of good governance.

Similarly, there is a greater need for discernment by both the electorate and those seeking public office. Discernment involves making sound judgements and being able to decide what is right and what is wrong.

It involves developing insight and cultivating a vision which transcends the self and extends to society. Discernment is not the prerogative of the ‘intellectual’ but the duty of every person who has a vote.

Unfortunately, political science is often labelled as a subject of no importance to society. It is seen as a luxury which only a few can indulge in.

The result of this widespread view has a monstrous effect on public life.

The lack of meaningful political education in our schools and our institutions is leading to a weakening of civic culture and an inability to discern. If this deficit is not bridged, we might face a scenario where our political structures will be incapable of regeneration. Without regeneration, these structures will reproduce the same attitudes which prevail to this day.

Regeneration can only come about through greater civic consciousness. The current cynical attitude will only serve to discourage future generations from participating in public life.

One fact is often overlooked: young people often become aware of their political surroundings long before they can vote. We must ask ourselves whether we are comfortable with the image of politics that we are projecting to this generation.

Our responsibility towards them should not be underestimated.

André DeBattista is an independent researcher in politics and international relations.