Stewardess taken off flights because she could not fit into uniform
Court says airline cannot dictate uniform sizes
A Moscow court has ruled that Russian airline Aeroflot cannot tell staff what size clothing to wear.
The issue went to court when a stewardess complained she was taken off international routes because she could not fit into the uniform given to her.
See video above.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.