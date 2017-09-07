Advert
Stewardess taken off flights because she could not fit into uniform

Court says airline cannot dictate uniform sizes

A Moscow court has ruled that Russian airline Aeroflot cannot tell staff what size clothing to wear.

The issue went to court when a stewardess complained she was taken off international routes because she could not fit into the uniform given to her.

