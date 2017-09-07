What action are police taking against money-laundering claims? - Said

PN leadership contender Chris Said has asked why the police have been conspicuous by their absence in the light of various reports implicating Malta in money-laundering and illegal activities.

One report by the Europol Financial Intelligence Group said Malta was being used by the Mafia to launder €2 billion.

Another report said that over $500,000 had been transferred to Malta, covering payments to 10 companies.

This, he said, followed hot on the heels on reports that the Azerbaijani government had “bought” European politicians.

“These two reports cast a very bad light over Malta. And yet, in spite of this, there has been a deafening silence from the Maltese institutions, not the least from the police. These reports should have set Malta alight and led to major investigations,” he said, promising to make the fight against corruption a cornerstone of his leadership.

“But in a Malta under Muscat’s Labour, then these reports just follow others before them.”