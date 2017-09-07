Two in court on Cospicua church robbery charges

Two men have been taken to court to face charges related to the major theft from Cospicua parish church on July 22.

Marfiebre Cricchiola, 30, and Gianluca Sultana, 18, both pleaded not guilty.

The former was accused of having masterminded the burglary and was held under arrest after having also been accused of breaching bail.

Sultana was accused of being an accomplice and was granted bail.

Sacred objects worth some €30,000 had been stolen from the church after the thieves gained access to the roof via scaffolding set up on the facade for restoration works - a method similar to a theft from Zabbar parish church some years ago.

The thieves then made their way to the choir by climbing down a rope.

Nothing was said in court about the recovery of the stolen items.