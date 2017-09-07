Triq l-Ingiered in Marsa to be closed tonight

Following the progress of the extensive road works in Marsa, Transport Malta will be asphalting Triq l-Ingiered and part of Triq il-Marsa, with works being carried out tonight between 7pm and 5am.

During works, this area will be closed to traffic.

Public transport and vehicles giving service to the Residence of St Vincent de Paule and to Għammieri, may still access the area from Ħal Luqa and exit from the same road.

Transport Malta apologised for any inconvenience and urged drivers to seek alternative routes and follow instructions by the officials on site.