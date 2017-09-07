Today's front pages

Good morning.

The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers today.

Times of Malta reports that a local NGO platform has slammed the government over its lack of transparency and accountability, describing it a threat to human rights.

The Malta Independent says an investigation by an international group of journalists about Azerbaijani corruption showed that half a million dollars in payments were made through Malta. The newspaper also reports that an investigation into the precarious employment of Playmobil's home workers is still ongoing.

l-orizzon claims that a majority of Nationalist MPs back Chris Said. It also says the GWU will not accept the removal of half days for government workers. The newspaper also underlines increased security measures for residents of Marsa.

In-Nazzjon gives prominence to PN support for a European Court decision that all EU countries must take in migrants as part of the solidarity process.