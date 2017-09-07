Threat to shoot wife lands man in trouble

A man who yesterday threatened to shoot his wife in the heat of a domestic argument was today remanded in custody after pleading not guilty to the violent episode.

Emanuel Barbara, 48, from Paola, was charged with having threatened his wife, causing her to fear violence and breaching the public peace.

The prosecution explained that trouble between the man and his wife had long been brewing. In fact, assisted by a social worker, the long-suffering woman had earlier on sought refuge at an alternative residence.

Upon the woman's return to the matrimonial home, an argument had broken out between the couple, which resulted in the wife filing a report at the local police station regarding her husband’s alleged threat.

The prosecution strongly objected to the request for bail on account of the serious nature of the offences. This was not the first occasion of threats against his wife, the court was told.

Legal aid lawyer Yanika Bugeja countered that the man's wife had chosen to return to the family home after the alleged episode and appeared willing to make up with her husband. Yet the woman had not been summoned to declare her position in court today, the defence observed.

The only alternative address which the arrested man could offer was that of his daughter, who lived in the same locality and was willing to take her father in.

In view of the serious nature of the charges and the fact that his only alternative residence was in close proximity to that of his wife, the court turned down the bail request and remanded the man in custody.

Inspectors Chantelle Casha and Hubert Cini prosecuted.