PD backs calls for a 10% increase in the minimum wage

The Democratic Party has called on the government to apply the principle of equal pay for equal work in the forthcoming Budget.

It has also backed calls for a 10% increase in the minimum wage, particularly because of soaring rents.

"We demand that the next budget is a gender sensitive budget, that should also hold to the principle of equal pay for equal work. It is a must that the private sector follows," the party said in a statement today.

READ: Minimum wage should be raised by more than 10 per cent

It also called for more measures to increase female participation in the work force.

The party said it agreed with the proposal for obligatory extra pay for work on Sundays and public holidays.

"It is high time that public holidays taken away by a previous PN administration should be given back to the workers as extra leave. This was promised by the Labour Party in the run up to the election. PD expects that government honours its promise early in its legislature," it added.

The party also called for action to help low income tenants keep up with rents, backing a proposal by Alleanza Kontra l-Faqar for a 10% increase in the minimum wage.

"In this respect, PD calls on the MCCAA, the authority set up to ensure fair competition and to protect consumers’ rights to take immediate and effective action, as it is failing miserably, as housing is a fundamental human right, and this authority is playing to the tune of government," the party said.