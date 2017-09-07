Attard traffic problem to be tackled next

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

The government will be addressing traffic issues in Attard, with a project in the pipeline to wide roads in the area between the Malta Financial Services Authority and Mount Carmel Hospital.

Transport Minister Ian Borg made the announcement while giving an update on works being carried out at Manwel Dimech street in Qormi, pointing out that the government was aware that the area needed attention.

“Attard will be next. The village centre has in recent years turned into a bypass with traffic making its way through narrow roads there.

“We are analysing all options being drawn up by our architects and we will be taking the necessary decisions, we will make the announcement in the coming weeks,” Dr Borg said.

Referring to the works at Qormi, the minister said these were at “an advanced stage” and would be completed before schools reopen later this month.

Dr Borg also pointed out that apart from addressing traffic jam issues, the works were intended to make roads safer. This involves making lane markings clearer so that drivers can manoeuvre their vehicles better.