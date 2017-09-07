Drug-abuser refused bail after theft arraignment

A man who has had several brushes with the law in the past was today remanded in custody after pleading not guilty to having made off with jewellery and cash from a Sliema residence last month.

Silvio Pace, 48 from Ħamrun, was charged with aggravated theft and with relapsing.

The court, presided over by Magistrate Josette Demicoli, heard how Mr Pace had allegedly broken into the house some time in the morning of August 13.

Legal aid lawyer Yanika Bugeja, when making submissions on bail, pointed out that the man had a serious drug problem which he had begun to address. The court could issue a treatment order which would help rather than break the accused, the lawyer argued.

However, Inspector Fabian Fleri countered that bail would not be opportune in view of the nature of the offence. Moreover, a neighbour residing in the street where the alleged robbery took place had come face to face with the accused as the latter fled the scene. This witness was yet to testify, the prosecution continued.

The court rejected the request for bail in line with the prosecution’s submissions and also due to the lack of trustworthiness of the accused.

Inspector Mark A. Mercieca also prosecuted.