Brothers denied bail after snatch-and-run charges

Two brothers sat side by side in the dock this morning pleading not guilty to a string of charges culminating in a snatch-and-run incident which allegedly was committed last Tuesday in open daylight in Fgura.

Kevin Borg, 35, from St Paul's Bay and Anthony Borg, 40, from Cospicua, were charged with having stolen a gold-coloured necklace worn by a woman who was walking along St Thomas Street at around 11.40am.

The two men were also charged with having held their victim against her will and with having handled stolen property.

Anthony Borg alone stood charged with having committed the alleged wrongdoing while under a suspended sentence.

His brother, who had several past convictions for theft, was further charged with having been found in possession of tools normally used in break-ins. Kevin Borg was also charged with having tampered with a vehicle registration certificate, provided false documents, altered the vehicle road licence disk as well as with being a relapser.

Upon hearing the brothers’ request for bail, the prosecution strongly objected, pointing out that there were civilian witnesses, including the victim of the mugging, who were yet to testify. Other objections cited by the prosecution related to the criminal record of both men as well as the serious nature of the offences.

Defence lawyer Martin Fenech rebutted that the accused were innocent until proved guilty. “These are not hardened criminals,” the lawyer argued, pointing out that the victim had not suffered any injuries. “Fortunately so,” promptly remarked the prosecution.

The court, presided over by Magistrate Josette Demicoli, denied bail at this stage of the proceedings and recommended that the Acting Director of Prison was to detain both men at the Mount Carmel forensic unit where they could receive all necessary help for medical purposes.

Inspectors Carlos Cordina and Spiridione Zammit prosecuted.