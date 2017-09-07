Advert
70kg of cannabis resin found on a boat at Għadira

Four persons arrested

70kg of cannabis resin were found in a boat entering Ghadira Bay late yesterday.

The discovery was made in a joint operation by the police and the AFM.

Four persons, one of them an Italian man, were arrested.

Home Affairs Minister Michael Farrugia said this morning that they were caught 'red handed'.

He thanked all entities involved for their work.

