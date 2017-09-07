Science in the City 2017 will be the largest so far

Science in the City has become a popular annual event for participants of all ages on Malta. The girl on the picture showed interest in taking part of the activities during the event in Valletta, 2016. Photo: Press.

Scientific research, arts and the latest technologies will meet on the streets of Valletta for the 6th edition of Science in the City.

The popular event will take place on September 29 from 6pm until midnight.

“This year, we wanted to focus on the future and asked the question: how does the research of today shape the society of the tomorrow?" consortium chairman Alex Felice from the University of Malta said.

The theme 'Futures' encompasses new ways of producing and cleaning food items, the benefits of big data, new and innovative means of transport and communication, and the impact of genomics on our health. Scientific research is critical in shaping tomorrow’s world and we want everyone to see just how fascinating the work they do really is,”

"Scientific research is critical in shaping tomorrow's world and we want everyone to see just how fascinating the work they do really is," Prof. Felice said.

Science in the City has been awarded a Europe for Festivals, Festivals for Europe (EFFE) label, and the aim from the start in 2012 has been to communicate science and research to all ages. The event is a collaboration between researchers, volunteers and government agencies to name but a few.

According to the Parliamentary Secretary for Innovation Silvio Schembri, the activity is an example of how science could be an experience for everyone.

"The organisers want to "encourage children and youth to pursue a career in science, which is an essential step towards the strengthening of the innovation sector in Malta," Mr Schembri said.

Not to miss this year:

The main attraction is an interactive moving light sculpture, called 'Light Pushes Stuff' – a Malta-first experience. The discovery may, according to scientists, lead to new applications that would change ways of communication and travel, among others. Through a light installation just off Freedom Square, visitors can see an interpretation of the discovery and meet the researcher and artists behind it.

Jazz for the Brain, the result of an unlikely collaboration between jazz players and a Maltese neuroscientist, will be staged in St Barbara Church, where lights and music will display the complexity of a stroke, and the technology being used to address the condition.

Apart from the novelties, the recurring Kids Dig Science, Science in the House and STEAM (student exhibitions now held at St Georges Square) are some of the various activities during this edition of Science in the City.

A full programme can be viewed on www.scienceinthecity.org.mt.