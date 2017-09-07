Advert
Thursday, September 7, 2017, 06:03 by Maria Bianco, Sliema

Tainted eggs

We read that some eggs have been tainted with the pesticide fiprinol. What about chicken meat?

We eat lots of chicken breast because we do not consume beef or pork.

What shall we do now?

Until we are told eggs are free  from  pesticide,  I will not buy any.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Going to the dogs

  2. Political choices

  3. For better local councils

  4. Tainted eggs

  5. Sleeping on the job

  6. Heritage building in danger

  7. Property biscuit

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 07-09-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed