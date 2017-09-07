Tainted eggs
We read that some eggs have been tainted with the pesticide fiprinol. What about chicken meat?
We eat lots of chicken breast because we do not consume beef or pork.
What shall we do now?
Until we are told eggs are free from pesticide, I will not buy any.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.