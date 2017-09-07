Sleeping on the job

Controls are so tight in the advertising industry as to the kind of pitch one is permitted to make about one’s product, that such qualifications as “the best in the market” or “better than any other of its kind” have become a violation of the rules.

One way round it, first used by a Danish brand of beer, was to precede a superlative by “probably”.

Doing the rounds on the airwaves is a jingle about a modern system of radio transmission, a jingle that not only sings the product’s praises but runs down its competitors.

The digital radio transmission spot ends with a clever juggle of wordplay (but a blatant infringement of advertising rules), thus: “If it doesn’t have a logo that’s a DAB, leave it on the shelf ‘cause it’s BAD.”

Should the last line not be dropped?

Seems the Broadcasting Authority has been caught napping on this one.

Little wonder “BA” is in “BAD”.