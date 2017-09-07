Heritage building in danger

A very important vernacular townhouse in Gozo, having one of the most outstanding stone balconies, is very close to collapse. It is in a road used by vehicles leaving Gozo Hospital and a school is located just next door.

The building is of outstanding quality, a typical Gozo townhouse, which, when constructed, stood at the edge of the old town of Victoria, high on a hill overlooking the valley and having its own driveway. It is now in a very busy part of town and cars are regularly parked beneath it.

The whole house should have been preserved because of its very high quality, yet, it has been abandoned for many years and most of the beams inside have collapsed. Such type of structures cannot just be rebuilt because natural materials were used in the walls. But what really attracted my attention is the stone balcony. It is one of the best-preserved in Victoria and has exceptional features not found in the stone balconies protected by the planning watchdog in the past.

This stone balcony is semicircular and features the sculpture of a half moon on it. This makes it very special. The balcony is in an excellent condition and should be saved at all costs.

The masonry below the balcony is being lost fast and there is a serious threat it could collapse at any moment.

The beautiful arched door will also be lost very soon.

It is incredible that not a lot more is done to preserve our heritage. This house, both for its architectural features and its special position, should have been saved but, at least, the balcony should be preserved before it too is lost.

It is indeed surprising that none of the heritage NGOs, including Wirt Għawdex, has not shown any interest in this vernacular townhouse.