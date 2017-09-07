Foreign interest in Maltese players growing, says Brincat

Rachel Cuschieri in action for Anderlecht last Friday.

The 2017/2018 campaign will be a special one for Maltese women’s football as it will highlight the breakthrough of Maltese players in foreign leagues.

With Mgarr United player Maia Debono to go on trial with Serie B club Catania later on this month and Mosta defender Nicole Sciberras on the verge of signing with Res Roma Calcio Femminile of Serie A, at the moment there are four former Malta-based players who have signed contracts with foreign clubs – Rachel Cuschieri, Martina Borg, Claudette Xuereb and Maria Farrugia.

This milestone is a certificate for the commitment and effort that the Malta FA Women’s Department has put into this movement in the past years, making sure to expand and engage girls with the ‘’Beautiful game’’.

“This year we are having quite an increase in players pursuing their careers abroad for a trial,” Pierre Brincat, Director of women’s football, told Times of Malta.

“First and foremost, I think one of the main reasons behind this is that now parents are being more co-operative in backing their daughters in these type of situations which eventually helps them to improve on and off the field.

“Also, the positive results registered by our national teams are catching the eye of clubs from England and Italy and they are constantly knocking on our door asking to bring in some of our players and the local clubs are not hindering these opportunities to their own players.”

This summer’s Women’s European Championship was em-braced by an increasing number of football followers and it highlighted how the technical gap between the big guns and the rest of the nations is declining rapidly.

“This tournament (Women’s European Championship) has underlined the balance in women’s football across Europe,’’ Brincat added.

Former Birkirkara and Apollon Ladies forward Cuschieri has just kicked off her second experience abroad after signing with Belgian giants RSC Anderlecht Dames ’71

Anderlecht are one of the top sides in Belgium and last season finished runners-up behind two-time championship winners Standard Liege.

Rachel Cuschieri (left) will continue her career with Belgian side Anderlecht.

Cuschieri made her first appearance for Anderlecht when she was included in the starting formation in her team’s 2-0 win over Ladies Genk last Friday.

“This move only brings with it positive things as it is every player’s dream to be part of a professional football club, surrounded by quality players,” Cuschieri said.

“My aim with the club is to help them win the championship and eventually go through to the Champions League, which is a huge competition in which I already featured.

“Unfortunately, Malta is far away from reaching such heights due to the lack of investment in sports’ facilities while Apollon Ladies was a huge stepping stone for me in becoming a mature player ahead of this huge experience in Belgium.”

Former Hibernians duo Xuereb and Borg will be heading to Italy as they will feature in next season’s Serie B campaign after signing for Salento Women Soccer and Apulia Trani respectively, with whom they will cross paths as they are in the same section, Girone D.

Martina Borg presented as Apulia Trani's new player.

“It was my ambition to test myself on foreign soil but I had to continuously delay this move due to my studies,” Borg said.

“Now that I have completed my studies and the opportunity came knocking on my door, I did not hesitate in accepting this offer to play with an ambitious club in a competitive league.

“I immediately had a good impression of the environment, as the club backs the squad in a professional manner and they also make sure that the players are well looked after by physical trainers to physios, nutritionists and psychologists.”

Francesco Mannatrizio, the coach of the club, spoke highly of Borg and her attitude on the field during her brief training sessions before signing.

“Prior the season, I wanted a player who could be able to cope in the final third of pitch and with a huge sense of goal,” he said.

“She has a lot of aspects where to improve, both technically and physically but she has a great attitude and it is going to be a pleasure for me to work with her.”

Claudette Xuereb unveiled as new player of Salento Women Soccer.

Salento and Apulia Trani have already kicked off their campaign with their Coppa Italia commitments.

However due to the bureaucratic process required for their registration, Xuereb and Borg will make their debuts when the league starts come October.

Meanwhile, Farrugia who plays for Gozo FC will be part of Sunderland U-19’s team next season after being provided this opportunity through a two-year scholarship.

Moreover, Mġarr and Malta international goalkeeper Rachel Borg was also invited by Salento for a trial before opting to continue featuring for her local club next season.

Added to that, Gozo’s Miriana Conti, who is also part of the U-17 national side, played as a guest player for Danish side Fortuna Hjorring earlier this summer in the annual Dana Cup tournament.