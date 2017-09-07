Shipping movements

These ships are expected in Malta:

The APL California from Port Said to Koper (CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MSC Ravenna from Singapore to Barcelona (John Ripard & Son Ltd) and the MV Eurocargo Malta from Genoa to Genoa (Sullivan Maritime) on today.

The Cielo di Agadir from Algiers to Skikda, the Cerinthus from Civitavecchia to Mersin, the EM Corfu from Algeciras to Salerno, the CMA CGM Libra from Suez to Valencia (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) and the JSP Slidur from Tunis to Tunis (Thomas Smith Shipping Ltd) tomorrow.

The CMA CGM Herodote from Algiers to Bejaia (CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Maersk Sebarok from Port Said to Port Tangier, the AS Laguna from Algiers to Algiers, the Maersk Arun from Bejaia to Skikda (all Thomas Smith Shipping Ltd) and the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Catania to Genoa (Sullivan Maritime) on Saturday.

The Repulse Bay from Algiers to Izmir, the Okee Ann Mari from Alexandria to Algiers, the TBN 07 to Annaba, the Fas Dammam from Sfax (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Maersk Bogor from Port Tangier to Izmit, the Nexeo Maersk from Algeciras to Valencia (both Thomas Smith Shipping Ltd) and the MSC Gaia from Barselona to Salalah (John Ripard & Son Ltd) on Sunday.

The Corona J from Tripoli, the CMA CGM Racine from Aliaga to Valencia, the Ludwig Schulte from Tanger Med, the CMA CGM Christophe Columb from Le Havre to Jeddah (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Passat from Valencia to Tunis, the Antwerp from Algiers to Algiers (all Thomas Smith Shipping Ltd), the MV Euroferry Malta from Salerno to Salerno, the MV Eurocargo Malta from Genoa to Genoa (both Sullivan Maritime) and the Ark Forwarder from Genoa to Genoa (Gollcher Co. Ltd) on Monday.