Watch: The gamers gaming the game (ARTE)
Speedrunners are always looking for cracks in video game code
Some gamers don't just play the game, they game the game. In doing so, they can complete levels far faster than any normal player. Whether it's by looking into the source code for weaknesses or calculating their movements down to the last pixel, they are no longer at the whim of the game designer; they ARE the game designer.
