Woman on Tinder date ends up trapped in a window recovering her own poo
Man says he'd be up for a second date
An amateur gymnast on a Tinder date had to be rescued by firefighters after getting trapped in a window while trying to recover her own poo.
The young woman was watching a film at her date Liam Smyth's house when she got up to use the toilet.
When she returned, she told Mr Smyth that she had something to confess.
The woman said she had blocked his toilet, panicked, picked up the stool and flung it out of the window - right into a small gap between two windows.
As Mr Smyth described it, the window "opens into a narrow gap of about a foot and a half, separated from the outside world by another (non-opening) double glazed window. It was into this twilight zone that my date had thrown her poo."
Unfazed, he decided to smash the window open using a hammer - only for his date to suggest she could put her gymnast skills to good use.
Things were going to plan, Mr Smyth recounted, and the woman managed to climb in head first, bag the stool and pass it back to him to throw away.
But right at the end, the plan came unstuck.
"She called out to me to help her climb out from the window, I grabbed her waist and I pulled. But she was stuck. Stuck fast."
It took a call to the local fire brigade to get the woman out of the window, and it came at a cost to Mr Smyth.
The bizarre story emerged from a GoFundMe request Mr Smyth posted, asking for help raising the £300 needed to buy a replacement window. The campaign has already raised over £2,000.
And while the postgraduate student is busy fundraising to make up for his memorable Tinder date, he is not excluding a second date.
"I'm really busy with my dissertation at the moment but I'd certainly be open to seeing her again," he said.
