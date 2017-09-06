Tree surgeon branches out with own 'Little Britain' in Germany
An English tree surgeon has reacted to Brexit by transforming his German home into a quirky homage to Britain, complete with red telephone boxes and a life-size model of Queen Elizabeth. "When Britain voted for Brexit I decided to make my own little Britain here in Germany," 53-year-old Gary Blackburn told Reuters at his home in Kretzhaus, 30km (20 miles) south of Bonn
"When Britain voted for Brexit I decided to make my own little Britain here in Germany," 53-year-old Gary Blackburn told Reuters at his home in Kretzhaus, 30km south of Bonn.
Unfortunately, not all his neighbours are amused, and British newspapers report that several are trying to get him to remove the artefacts.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.