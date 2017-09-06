Advert
Wednesday, September 6, 2017, 15:12 by Reuters

Tree surgeon branches out with own 'Little Britain' in Germany

Gary Blackburn poses atop of a demilitarised Centurion tank. Photo: Reuters

Gary Blackburn poses atop of a demilitarised Centurion tank. Photo: Reuters

An English tree surgeon has reacted to Brexit by transforming his German home into a quirky homage to Britain, complete with red telephone boxes and a life-size model of Queen Elizabeth. "When Britain voted for Brexit I decided to make my own little Britain here in Germany," 53-year-old Gary Blackburn told Reuters at his home in Kretzhaus, 30km (20 miles) south of Bonn

"When Britain voted for Brexit I decided to make my own little Britain here in Germany," 53-year-old Gary Blackburn told Reuters at his home in Kretzhaus, 30km south of Bonn.

Unfortunately, not all his neighbours are amused, and British newspapers report that several are trying to get him to remove the artefacts. 

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. There's a python in the toilet...

  2. Belgian army pilot found dead after...

  3. Drunk man sells car, forgets and reports...

  4. Mexico breaks world record with 3-tonne...

  5. Duck recorded flying at 6,800 metres

  6. Tree surgeon branches out with own...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 06-09-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed