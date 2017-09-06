Tree surgeon branches out with own 'Little Britain' in Germany

Gary Blackburn poses atop of a demilitarised Centurion tank. Photo: Reuters

An English tree surgeon has reacted to Brexit by transforming his German home into a quirky homage to Britain, complete with red telephone boxes and a life-size model of Queen Elizabeth. "When Britain voted for Brexit I decided to make my own little Britain here in Germany," 53-year-old Gary Blackburn told Reuters at his home in Kretzhaus, 30km (20 miles) south of Bonn

Unfortunately, not all his neighbours are amused, and British newspapers report that several are trying to get him to remove the artefacts.