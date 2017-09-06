Hunters and parliamentary secretary discuss lowering fines in private Facebook group

Hunters urged the government to lower the fines before the start of the season.

Parliamentary secretary Clint Camilleri.

Animal Welfare Parliamentary Secretary Clint Camilleri has assured hunters that the government will cut fines related to illegal hunting.

Reacting to online messages posted in a private chat group dedicated to hunting, Dr Camilleri told hunters’ federation members he was striving to ensure the necessary legislative changes to cut fines would be in place soon.

In their online messages, the hunters urged Dr Camilleri and the Labour government to lower the fines before the start of the season (September 1).

Addressing Mr Camilleri directly, one hunter reminded him about the promise made by Labour before the election.

“Already two months have passed from the election and we have been promised that fines will be reduced as they are exaggerated,” he wrote.

“We expect that this is introduced before the start of the season so that we are treated by the courts as human beings and not criminals,” the hunter added.

Some hunters advised caution regarding the implementation of the electoral promise

Another hunter asked that taxes be lowered on the cartridges they used.

On the other hand, some hunters advised caution regarding the implementation of the electoral promise.

One other suggested that, although he was sure that Mr Camilleri would reduce the fines, this should be done gradually, because “all hell will break loose, since the parliamentary secretary is also a hunter”.

Mr Camilleri replied that he was working to bring about the reduction in fines, adding that hunters should rest assured that it would be done.

Messages posted in a private chat group dedicated to hunting.

Hunting infringement fines were increased by the Labour government in 2014 following a series of incidents involving the shooting of protected birds.

At the time, Roderick Galdes, then parliamentary secretary for animal welfare, said that doing so was the only way to stop irresponsible hunters.

Under the new law, a person convicted of shooting or trapping protected species faces a €5,000 fine and one year in prison.

The fine can rise to €10,000 in case of a second conviction.

Thee hunters’ federations called the penalties “harsh” and Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said during the electoral campaign they should be reduced.

He said the courts were being draconian in the way they were imposing fines.

Environment NGOs criticised the government, accusing it of appeasing law breakers.

No replies were forthcoming when Mr Camilleri was asked how far the government was expected to go in lowering the fines and when would it happen.

