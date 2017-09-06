'We are all in Malta...and we need to integrate'

Based in Ħamrun, the association provides computer, art, English and Maltese language classes, among others. Photos: Chris Sant Fournier

If the image of a black man is the only thing that comes to mind when we mention migrants, a new voluntary organisation based in Ħamrun wants to show an alternative reality.

“We are human beings chasing a normal life. We have our struggles and our skills, and we want to join the rest of the community in helping build the country that we live in,” Mohamed Ibrahim, who heads the Sudanese Migrants Association, told the Times of Malta.

The registered voluntary organisation was set up some eight months ago. Based in Ħamrun, the association provides computer, art, English and Maltese language classes, among others. It also has culture and sports coordinators, who encourage members to take part in local events such as marathons.

The 180 members have varying residency or protection status, including regular residency, refugee status, temporary or subsidiary protection and rejection for asylum. Some are self-employed, others are students.

“We all have a different background or status, but we have one thing in common: we are all in Malta, a country with a different language, traditions, culture and resources to those of Sudan.

We risked our lives and fled. It is human nature to move from one place to another to live a better life

“And we need to integrate. Life didn’t stop for us with migration. We would like to continue with our life and help the community.”

But despite living here for years, even up to 15 years in some cases, some Sudanese still lack basic skills such as English.

“The truth is that we don’t know when we will go back. We left for a reason, and that reason is still there.

“In Malta we will not be left to die, and we will get help. But rather than providing us with money with which to survive, we prefer having the opportunity to work so that we can contribute to our society,” Mr Ibrahim noted.

Mohamed Ibrahim, president of the Sudanese Migrants Association.

“However, in order to get a job, we need skills, and that is what our association is hoping to provide.

“This way, instead of being dependent, we can help build the country,” he added.

Mr Ibrahim landed in Malta on March 8, 2011, at 5am after fleeing Darfur at age 35.

It is impossible to forget the time and day he made it to safe shores after four days in the middle of the sea, battling rough waves.

Just like his Sudanese countrymen, he had fled dictatorship.

“You can never say no to our government – you have to say yes to everything.

“I cannot say yes to something I don’t believe in, so I had few options: become a prisoner, kill myself or flee.

“We risked our lives and fled. It is human nature to move from one place to another to live a better life.”

Mr Ibrahim said it pained him to have left his mother country, and he compared it to having his heart ripped out of his body and left behind in Sudan.

A home country is like a mother – you can never forget her, he said.

Asked if he ever considered returning, he said that without peace and freedom, it was impossible to make his country a better place.

“It is easy to destroy something, but it takes a very long time to bring back order.”